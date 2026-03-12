J. Cole Names His Current Favorite Tracks on The Fall-Off in Open Letter to Fans

J. Cole names his current favorite tracks on The Fall-Off in an open letter to fans.

On Wednesday night (March 11), the North Carolina rapper dropped a note to his supporters on his inevitable.live website, catching them up on the past month since his new album dropped.

"What's good, y'all. It took me like a week and a half to fully recover from the Trunk Sale Tour, now I'm back to this regularly scheduled program called LIFE!" Cole wrote. "I was exhausted after leaving LA on that last stop, it had me thinking about this tour coming up… 6 months long!! Sheeeeeeeeesh!! I'm excited though," he added, referencing his upcoming The Fall-Off World Tour.

Cole went on to thank fans for their support of the chart-topping album and said he is also enjoying this project in a different way than in the past.

"I usually drop a project and be so tired from working on it that I don’t want to hear it once it’s out," Cole continued. "But with this one it’s different. Currently my favorite song is 'The Let Out'… 'Poor Thang' and 'I love her again' are creeping back up there too."

Cole said he would be updating his blog more regularly leading up to the tour and doing interviews now that people have gotten a chance to really dive into the album.

J. Cole is currently prepping for the massive The Fall-Off World Tour, which kicks off on July 11,and will make 73 stops before closing out in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Dec. 12.

Read J. Cole's Open Letter to Fans

