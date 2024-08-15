Top Dawg Entertainment is celebrating its 20th anniversary on Aug. 16, 2024. Cofounded by CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith and President Terrence "Punch" Henderson in 2004, TDE is arguably the most prominent independent record label in the hip-hop space throughout the past two decades. Through 20 of the greatest songs to come out on TDE, the label's elite roster of artists provides the soundtrack to prove such dominance.

The Los Angeles-based label's first-ever signee, Jay Rock, who inked his deal back in the same year TDE opened up shop, made his Billboard Hot 100 debut in January of 2018 with "King's Dead" featuring Future, James Blake and Kendrick Lamar. The track has since been certified three times platinum.

In 2005, Top Dawg Entertainment signed Kendrick Lamar. Although K-Dot is no longer releasing music on TDE these days, the Compton MC served as the label's flagship act throughout the majority of its 20-year run. With groundbreaking anthems such as 2011's "A.D.H.D.," 2015's "Alright" and 2017's "Humble.," among many others, Kendrick has solidified himself as one of the greatest rappers of all time with TDE to thank for much of his success.

Through the years, TDE has branched out within the hip-hop industry all the while maintaining its independent integrity. In 2012, Top Dawg Entertainment entered a joint venture with Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope Records, which included lucrative distribution deals for signees like Kendrick Lamar and ScHoolboy Q. TDE's philanthropic efforts find the label giving back to the community through things like their annual Christmas concert and toy drive at Nickerson Gardens public housing complex in Los Angeles.

Check out the list below of the 20 greatest hip-hop songs to come out on Top Dawg Entertainment including bangers from Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, ScHoolboy Q and more.