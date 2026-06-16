Podcaster Bobbi Althoff Tries Her Hand at Rapping on New Sukihana Song, Mixed Reactions Follow

Podcaster Bobbi Althoff tries her hand at rapping on the new Sukihana song, "Bills Paid," and gets mixed reactions.

On Monday (June 15), Suki released the video for her latest single, which finds the podcast host dropping bars over production from Juicy J and Hitkidd.

"Bobbi A, if you wanna date me, gotta pay," she raps. "I'm really a spoiled brat, I'm having my way/Act like he's a boss, I see Uber on his pay stub/You call him your soulmate, I call him my mistake/All these b**ches in my comments section full of hate/’Cause I make her favorite rapper rub my feet and feed me grapes."

Bobbi's performance is getting assorted reviews on social media.

"NO. Bring back gatekeeping," one person commented on Hollywood Unlocked's post about the video.

"I can't lie, I love how Suki brought her outta her shell," another person posted.

"Geez a b**ch can't have fun?" another comment reads. "Y'all so serious on here I hate that."

Suki and Bobbi have seemingly become BFFs recently. Suki first appeared on Bobbi's The Really Good Podcast in 2024, which created a viral moment where viewers thought Sukihana confused "musician" with "magician," leading to a widely shared exchange. Since then, Bobbi and Suki have formed an unexpected, genuine bond. Earlier this year, they launched the That's BS With Bobbi and Suki podcast together.

See Sukihana's new music video where Bobbi Althoff raps and reactions below.

Watch Bobbi Althoff Trying Her Hand at Rapping on Sukihana's "Bills Paid" and Reactions