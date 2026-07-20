Sukihana Welcomes Baby Girl, Takes Placenta Home With Them

Congratulations to Sukihana on the arrival of her baby girl.

On Monday (July 20), Suki shared a photo on her Instagram account of herself welcoming her newborn baby girl in the delivery room. However, the 34-year-old mother didn't disclose the newborn's name or her weight upon arrival.

However, Suki has been documenting her pregnancy journey on her other IG account @suki_with_the_fertile_coochie. It appears the "Up on Me" rapper went into labor on Sunday (July 19), with her doula and other family members providing support.

Interestingly, in another video, Sukihana's doula packed up the newborn's placenta in a cooler full of ice so they could take it home with them.

"Whether you choose to encapsulate it, bury it beneath a sacred tree, return it to the earth, create keepsakes, infuse it into products, honor it through ceremony, or simply preserve it until you decide what feels right...& of course we secured [Sukihana's] first home," wrote Suki's doula, Janisa Camille (aka Momma Divine).

According to the Mayo Clinic, eating the placenta raw or cooked is a common practice. Some people put it in smoothies or make capsules out of it. Proponents believe that eating the placenta can prevent postpartum depression and promote a healthy hormone balance in the body, including improving mood and energy. But there's no scientific evidence that confirms eating the placenta has health benefits. Furthermore, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued warnings about consuming placenta, particularly when it hasn't been properly prepared or stored.

This is Sukihana's fourth child (three sons and one daughter) and her first baby with boyfriend, music producer Snoop.

See Sukihana Welcome Her Newborn Baby Girl to the World

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