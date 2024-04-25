Sukihana has been arrested and charged with intent to distribute MDMA and codeine in Florida.

Sukihana Arrested on Drug Chrages

On Thursday (April 25), Sukihana was arrested by the Broward County Sheriff's Department in North Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and charged with two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, with the drugs in question allegedly being codeine and MDMA. The rapper's bond has been set at $7,500 and it's unclear if she's made bond yet. Suki has yet to speak on the arrest.

XXL has reached out to Sukihana's team for further comment.

Sukihana Brings Out OJ Da Juiceman at Rolling Loud

The arrest follows a productive month for the Delaware native. Suki most recently dropped off her "Pilates" single with Vybez Cartel back in March and hopped on Reazy Renegade's new song "Peep That" that same month, which also featured Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd.

Sukihana also performed at Rolling Loud California that same month, bringing out OJ Da Juiceman as a special guest. Da Juiceman had also been arrested on drug charges a few weeks before popping out with Suki. The Atlanta rapper was flagged for speeding on March 4 in Coweta County, Ga., and led police on a short chase before he pulled over. He was booked on charges of cocaine trafficking, possession with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm, obstruction of justice, evidence tampering and eluding police.

Together, OJ Da Juiceman and Sukihana performed the former's blockbuster hit “Make Tha Trap Say Aye" to the screaming Rolling Loud crowd.

