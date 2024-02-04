Here’s Every Rapper on the Red Carpet at 2024 Grammy Awards

At this stage of the game, fashion should be included in the fundamental elements of hip-hop. The rappers who grace the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards are proof of that. Check back here throughout the day as all the rhymers who hit the carpet are highlighted below.

What Will Rappers Wear on the 2024 Grammy Awards Red Carpet?

As the day gets underway around the Crypto.com Area in Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb. 4), stars from all corners of the rap game are gearing up to attend the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Hip-hop is primed and ready to take center stage on the red carpet for the music industry's biggest night.

Whether they're nominated to receive the coveted Golden Gramophone this year or not, a slew of elite rappers are seen below donning freshly tailored tuxedos and designer gowns rounded out by all types of icy drip. A prime example from last year's Grammy Awards is Future, who walked the red carpet in 2023 in an immaculate white tux alongside his daughter Londyn. This time, Hendrix is nominated in the Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance categories for his contribution on Killer Mike's "Scientists & Engineers," which also features André 3000.

Read More: These Rappers Have the Most Grammy Nominations But Never Won

Which Rappers Are Nominated at the 2024 Grammy Awards?

As each rhymer in attendance flexes their finest ’fits on the red carpet, many artists in the hip-hop space are hopeful that they'll be exiting the awards ceremony with some new hardware for the trophy case. Despite having been nominated 12 times throughout her illustrious career, Nicki Minaj is looking to lock down her first Grammy win.

Nicki is in the running for both Best Rap Song and Best Song Written for Visual Media along with Ice Spice for their "Barbie World" collab. A win in either category will be a first for Ice Spice as well. Even though Drake has been very vocal in his disdain toward The Recording Academy, he and 21 Savage are nominated together in four categories including Best Rap Album with 2022's Her Loss and Best Rap Song with "Rich Flex." 21 is also nominated in the Best Melodic Rap category for his guest appearance on Burna Boy's 2023 track "Sittin' on Top of the World."

Other nominated hopefuls for the night include Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat, Nas and Coi Leray, among others.

The 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony takes place tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will be broadcast live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

See photos of every rapper on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards as they arrive later today below.