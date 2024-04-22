Vote for the 10th Spot in the 2024 XXL Freshman Class

Hip-hop is in an exciting place right now, and XXL is adding to the feeling with the annual Freshman 10th spot. Before the cover is revealed, it's time for you to choose the coveted 10th spot in the 2024 XXL Freshman Class before the cover is revealed. Beginning today (April 22), the polls are open for fans to vote.

Voting is simple. Visit the 10th spot voting page here and select the artist who you think deserves to be a Freshman. You can vote once every hour for the next seven days. Past winners of the 10th spot include Dizzy Wright, Jarren Benton, Iggy Azalea, Kidd Kidd, Lil Yachty, the late XXXTentacion, Blueface, 24kGoldn, DDG, BabyTron and DC The Don.

The polls remain open for the next seven days and end on April 28 at 11:59 p.m. EST. When making your vote count, use the official hashtag to promote your favorite artist for the 10th spot on social media: #XXLFreshman.

Then follow XXL on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok to be one of the first to find out when the entire 2024 XXL Freshman Class is announced.

Watch the cyphers, freestyles and interviews to take a look back at the XXL experience over the years. Head over to XXL's YouTube channel to see the memorable moments and conversations with the 2023 XXL Freshman Class, which features GloRilla, Central Cee, SleazyWorld Go, Lola Brooke, Luh Tyler, Finesse2Tymes, Fridayy, Rob49, 2Rare, Real Boston Richey, TiaCorine and fan-voted 10th spot winner DC The Don.

Hit the link below to access the XXL 10th spot voting page. Then, check back throughout the week to cast more votes for the artist you want to enter the 2024 XXL Freshman Class.