4batz, Boosie BadAzz, Rome Streetz and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

It's surprisingly a big week for hip-hop. Aside from Kendrick Lamar's long-awaited diss track aimed at Drake, there are also some equally as anticipated projects. This week an enigmatic R&B singer finally stamps his arrival, a rap veteran tackles the blues, a Brooklyn-based rhymer delivers another street-edged project and more.

4batz Drops Debut EP U made me a st4r

After exploding in popularity off three songs, "act i: stickerz," "act ii: date @ 8" and "act iii: on god? (she like)," elusive R&B singer 4batz has finally dropped his debut EP, U made me a st4r. The 10-track EP, released via Gamma, includes several of his previously released tracks, plus a collaboration with Ye on the remix to "act iii: on god? (she like)." 4batz was spotted linking up with Ye in the studio in April. Surprisingly, the Drake remix to "act ii," is not on the project. While not that much is known about the Texas artist, U made me a st4r officially announces the soft-spoken singer's arrival and may dispel some of the industry plant speculation.

Boosie Badazz Tackles the Blues on Boosie Blues

On Monday (April 29), Boosie Badazz returned with his latest album, Boosie Blues. The 13-track project features tracks like the Down South dipped "Country Side" and the emotional ode "Playin' With My Emotions," plus appearances from Pokey Bear, Roi "Chip" Anothony and numerous others. The new album marks Boosie's second release of 2024, following his In House 2: Boosie and the Beast project that dropped on Feb. 9. Boosie is also currently a part of the Never Give Up Tour with other Southern icons like Trick Daddy, Juvenile, Major Nine and others.

Read More: Here Are 10 Rappers That Prove New Heat Is Coming From Texas

Rome Streetz Drops Off Buck 50 EP

New York rapper and Griselda signee Rome Streetz returns with his latest EP, Buck 50. Produced entirely by Wavy Da Ghawd, the six-track EP includes "Ball of Soft" and "Why Is Water Wet." The new effort arrives after Streetz concluded his Noise Kandy series with Noise Kandy 5 last September, which features appearances from Joey Bada$$, Curren$y, Boldy James and others.

Check out new projects from DaBaby, Gloss Up, Slum Village, General Steele and more below.