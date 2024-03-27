Here Are 10 Rappers That Prove There’s New Heat Coming From Texas

Rappers from Texas have been making major waves ever since the Geto Boys helped put Houston on the rap game's radar in the late 1980s. Different generations of Lone Star State artists have gained popularity through various decades and pushed the culture forward. However, the past few years have seen a consistent influx of rappers coming out of Texas with larger-than-life personalities and flows as steady as the Rio Grande.

There is no question that Texas has a deep-rooted hip-hop history of churning out top-notch talent. The mainstream success of Scarface and the Geto Boys paved the way for Bun B and Pimp C of UGK to take the South to new heights in the 1990s. By the mid-2000s, the influence of the late DJ Screw found spitters like Slim Thug, Paul Wall and Mike Jones, among others, exposing the sounds of sittin' sideways in tricked-out slabs on a nationwide scale.

In the mid-to-late 2010s, Texas natives Travis $cott, Megan Thee Stallion and Post Malone each reached A-list superstardom, providing further proof that in the rap game, the South always has something to say. From there, acts like Monaleo have respectively made a significant splash as notable female rhymers on the rise out of the Jumbo State.

Over the past year, Texas has continued to produce rappers who have earned the respect of hip-hop heads as they increasingly ascend into mainstream status. MCs like That Mexican OT, whose latter part of his moniker means Outta Texas, have embraced the style of hard-hitting lyrical cadences over bass-heavy beats their home state has been recognized for over decades. At the same time, a new generation of rap-crooners repping the state like 4Batz are rapidly on the rise with their modern and melodic approach to the craft.

Check out the many rappers continuously proving that Texas is the hot state for hip-hop at the moment below.