Metro Boomin Gives an Update on Savage Mode III

Nonstop

Metro Boomin redefines what being a producer means every day.

Interview: Aleia Woods

Editor’s Note: This story will appear in the Spring 2024 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now.

With Grammy nominations and Billboard chart-topping albums, there’s no stopping Metro Boomin. He’s now showcasing his talent for crafting hit-making musical soundscapes through a partnership with Axe fragrances in conjunction with the release of their new Black Vanilla scent. That, plus the recent releases of We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You, the highly anticipated joint albums with Future, which features a Kendrick Lamar diss towards J. Cole and Drake that sparked one of the bigger rap back-and-forths hip-hop has seen in several years, proves Metro Boomin’s foot is all gas, no breaks. Here, the St. Louis-bred boardsmith checks in, kinda.

XXL: You made the new song, “Enjoy Yourself,” for Axe featuring Coi Leray. Can you explain how that came about?

Metro Boomin: Coi is a good friend of mine. We already got great chemistry in and out of the studio. So, when we had to make a song for Axe, it was just easy and natural for us.

Since the song was made for a brand and not an artist, is the production process different, or is it similar to the processes that you usually take when you make songs for yourself and other artists?

No, I approach it the same. Just with the common goal to just put something great together.

You have a massive fan base. They’re always checking for what you have going on musically. What do you want for them to take from this partnership that you have with Axe?

That we’re growing. We’re expanding.

You had a very successful 2023. What do you feel is your greatest accomplishment so far in your career?

I’m not sure. I never really stopped to think about it.

What are a few things that are on your list to check off goal-wise for the year?

Stay healthy. Stay close to my family. Stay close to God.

Are there any other collaborations that you have in the works? Are there some collaborations that you don’t have just yet that are dream collaborations for you?

Just got to stay tuned.

How about your next collabo album with 21 Savage, Savage Mode III? Can we expect that soon?

Gotta stay tuned.

You’re really tight-lipped with what’s going on.

I don’t talk much so I don’t get fined.

OK, so as far as your overall process with creating a record, do you have the artist in mind first? Do you start from scratch? Can you talk about the process when you make a beat?

Everything’s tailor-made. We just start from scratch. I might have an idea in mind. We might try that. That doesn’t work, we’ll try something else. I go with what I feel. I go with what my soul needs.

Has there been a beat that you weren’t sure about it, but it ended up surpassing your expectations once everything was mixed and mastered?

[Migos’] “Bad and Boujee.” I didn’t really like that beat like that.

You received the key to the city in your hometown. How did it feel to receive that recognition?

It was amazing, man. Left me speechless. Something near and dear to my heart. So, I feel like it’s the first right step in the right direction to help turn things around and contribute more to the city.

Read how hip-hop in 2024 is experiencing more wins than losses in the Spring 2024 issue of XXL Magazine, on newsstands now. The new issue also includes the cover story with Gunna and conversations with Metro Boomin, comedian Druski, Danny Brown, Teezo Touchdown, 42 Dugg, Jim Jones and Maino a.k.a. Lobby Boyz, That Mexican OT, 41, BabyDrill, Rapsody, actress La La Anthony, BigXthaPlug, Rob49, Reuben Vincent, singer Tyla and producer Tate Kobang. There's also a look at how social networking has a chokehold on rappers' feelings, and the ways in which kid rappers are thriving thanks to social media.

