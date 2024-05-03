Pusha T, The Weekend and Now Kendrick Lamar Have All Warned Drake He Has Mole on His Team

Drake has been a focal point of the two most recent and vicious rap beefs—Drake against Kendrick Lamar, and Drake versus Pusha T. And within these feuds lies a common denominator: the theory that Drizzy has a mole within his OVO crew. While it's unclear if K-Dot and Pusha's mentions of betrayal toward Drake are pointed at the same person, the OVO mole conversation is getting louder within the rap echo chamber.

Kendrick Lamar Says There's a Mole on Drake's Squad

Early Friday morning (May 3), Kendrick Lamar dropped off a pleasant—or unpleasant, depending on which side you're on—surprise by way of a second diss record aimed at Drake, titled "6:16 in LA." Within the numerous strategically crafted disses, Kendrick points out that someone on Drake's team is leaking information, and although K-Dot doesn't expose the mole, could there be some truth to this statement considering it's been mentioned in some way on more than one accounts by different artists? Perhaps. And if true, does that automatically validate that the mole's said intel is accurate? Not exactly.

On "6:16 in LA," Kendrick rhymes, "Have you ever thought that OVO is workin' for me?/Fake bully, I hate bullies, you must be a terrible person/Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it' Can't 'Toosie Slide' up outta this one, it's just gon' resurface." Kendrick mentions there being a whisperer in Drizzy's camp, and his team is awaiting his fall. No specifics are offered, so does this mean this is the crux of the intel, or there's a, wait, there's more brewing? It's unclear.

The Weeknd Insinuates Drake Has Leaks in His Operation, But Is There Proof?

When Metro Boomin and Future dropped their second joint album, We Still Don't Trust You, last month, they included a feature from The Weeknd, who also has a sour relationship with Drake. On Abel's portion of the song, he reiterates the notion of there being a mole within Drake's circle, but no additional insight is offered. "They could never diss my brothers, baby/When they got leaks in they operation/I thank God that I never signed my life away," The Weeknd croons on "All to Myself."

Kendrick and The Weeknd both took the route of seemingly informing Drizzy of deception within his squad without fully divulging further details. The commonality begs the question of whether or not they're sitting on intel or the theory alone is enough for forewarning.

Pusha T Uses Drake Intel for Diss Track

Pusha T, on the other hand, used his insight as ammunition. When Pusha dropped "The Story of Adidion," in 2018, he uncovered an unknown secret that wow'd many. Drake is the father of a son named Adonis. "You are hiding a child, let that boy come home/Deadbeat muthaf**ka playin' border patrol, ooh/Adonis is your son/And he deserves more than an Adidas press run," King Push rhymes on the track.

Now, according to Drake, this information was presumably funneled through Kanye West. During an appearance on HBO's The Shop: Uninterrupted that same year, Drizzy revealed that he shared with Ye, who is close with Pusha T and the head of G.O.O.D. Music, where Push was President, that Drake has a son. It was assumed that Ye shared this information with Pusha, fueling Push's diss. Meanwhile, during a sit-down on The Joe Budden Podcast, Pusha T said that Noah "40" Shebib, Drake's main producer, is the person who told him about Drizzy's son. Not Kanye.

Rick Ross recently put his hat in the ring, slinging several disses towards Drake on "Champagne Moments," saying the rapper had gotten a BBL and a nose job, accusing him of using ghostwriters, and also alleging that Drizzy had a cease-and-desist letter sent to French Montana. However, none of these mentions have been confirmed. Speculative and rumored, yes. Confirmed, not so much. Plus, Drake and Rozay's exchange seemed to be more playful than malicious, and Ross hadn't shared that he's aware of Drizzy having a mole on his team.

Will Drake's Mole Be Exposed?

It goes without saying that many times, rappers end up cutting ties with people in the circle or have experienced a mole in some respect. So for this to be the case for Drake, perhaps it isn't as farfetched as some may seem. Nonetheless, the cautions being presented to Drizzy by foes amid beef does evoke some chin-scratching.

Does it stop here or is an explosion pending?