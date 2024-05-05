Metro Boomin Viciously Trolls Drake in a Series of Scathing X Posts

Metro Boomin still doesn't trust Drake. Last night, the hitmaker viciously trolled Drizzy in a series of scathing posts on X.

Young Metro Mocks Drake With Scathing X Posts

On Sunday (May 5), Metro Boomin hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and mercilessly trolled Drake with over a dozen inflammatory posts. The St. Louis producer posted several dated images and videos that show the Toronto rapper in a bad light.

In one X post, a video features a man undergoing surgical markings for liposuction. This might be Metro's way of hinting at the persistent rumors surrounding Drake having cosmetic surgery to achieve his six-pack abs.

In another post, Metro posted Drake's controversial photo of him wearing blackface when he was a teenager for a clothing company. This is the same image Pusha T used for the cover art of his 2018 Drake diss "The Story of Adidon." Young Metro also added the hashtag, #Colonizer.

Metro also posted a screenshot of an email from a rep at Universal Music Group telling the young producer they don't have the rights to the release "Like That" to radio. According to Metro, Drake issued a cease-and-desist against the song.

"I'm lame but the first week after #LikeThat you tried to block it at radio," he wrote. "I been sitting on this email for a month now but was just sparing you…oh u aint #LikeThat record???"

All of Metro's scathing X posts can be viewed below.

Why Is Metro Boomin Excoriating Drake on X?

Young Metro is slamming Drake after the rap star called him "lame" on his Kendrick Lamar diss track "Family Matters," which can be heard below.

"Pluto s**t make me sick to my stomach/We ain't never really been through it Leland Wayne, he a f**kin' lame, so I know he had to be an influence/ These n****s had a plan and they finally found a way to rope you into it/Two separate albums dissin', I just did a Kim to it, n****, skim through it," Drizzy rapped on the song.

For those who don't know, Metro's real name is Leland Wayne.

This is the second time Drake has clowned Metro in a diss song. The first time was back in April on his first diss track "Push Ups" where he rapped, "Get more love in the city that you from, n***a/Metro, shut your h* a** up and make some drums, n***a."

Check Out Metro Boomin's Scathing X Posts Aimed at Drake