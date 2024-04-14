Rick Ross Calls Drake ‘BBL Drizzy’ and OVO the ‘Pastrami Posse’

Rick Ross is not letting up on Drake. The Maybach Music Group boss posted a series of photos and videos on his Instagram account calling the Toronto rap superstar "BBL Drizzy" and his OVO Sound team the "Pastrami posse" as well as "b***h-a*s n***as."

Rick Ross Insults Drake Some More on Instagram

On Sunday (April 14), Rick Ross hopped on his Instagram Stories and threw a slew of insults at Drake. In one photo, he posted a photo of himself at a club venue rocking a T-shirt with Drake's image on it. He added the words, "Who Nose?" and "BBL Drizzy," then added Drizzy's IG handle @champagnepapi so Drake could see it.

In another post, Ross shared a photo from The Shade Room featuring a side-by-side photo of Drake in an attempt to highlight how the rap star's nose has changed through the years. Ross captioned the post, "The bridge of your nose some how got smaller BBL Drizzy." Ross also wrote "#whiteboy" on the post.

Ross' most insulting posts at Drake come in video form. In one clip, which can be viewed below, the Miami rhymer hangs out by the pool and chastises Drizzy for "calling his mommy" on Ross. He also called Drake several disrespectful names including, "Cupcake Drake," "Big nose," "BBL Drizzy" and "White boy."

Ross also brought up Drake's alleged abdominal surgery to get a 6-pack, which has been a long-standing rumor that Drizzy has never publicly confirmed or denied.

Adding more verbal attacks, in another video, Ross said he might write a song titled "Who Nose?" and called Drake's OVO team the "Pastrami posse" and "b***h-a*s n***as," which brings an unnecessary racial component to his barrage of insults.

Ross' social media bashing toward Drake follows his response diss track "Champagne Moments," on which Ross calling Drake a "White boy" throughout the song. This is getting "Super Ugly."

Drake Texts With His Mom About Rick Ross Claims Drake Got a Nose Job

Earlier today, the 6 God posted on his Instagram Stories a screenshot of a text message conversation he had with his mother Sandi Graham. In Sandi's message, which can be viewed below, she informed her son of the online rumors about his alleged nose job.

"I can't believe you would get one without me [smiling face with hands over mouth emoji]," she jokingly texted him. "Cuz you know I always wanted one."

In response, Drake posted several tears of joy emojis to represent his laughter. "I would have got us a 2 for 1 deal if I went ma," he added.

Drizzy then explained who Rick Ross is and why he made the offensive claim.

"It's coming from Rick Ross the guy I did songs with," he wrote in his response. "He's gone loopy off the Mounjaro he hasn't eaten in days and it's turned him angry and racist[.] He's performing at proms for money[.] It's bad, don't worry we'll handle it."

For those who don't know, Mounjaro (or Tirzepatide) is prescription medicine for adults with Type 2 Diabetes.

Drake responds to Rick Ross' claim that he had a nose job. champagnepapi/Instagram loading...

See Rick Ross' Instagram posts in which he calls Drake "BBL Drizzy" and more below.

See Rick Ross' Harassing Instagram Stories Posts Aimed at Drake