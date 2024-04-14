Drake Responds to Rick Ross’ Claim That He Had a Nose Job

Drake has responded to Rick Ross' claim that he had a nose job.

Drake Addresses Rick Ross' Claim About Him Getting a Nose Job

On Sunday (April 14), Drake hopped on his Instagram Stories and shared a screenshot of a text message conversation he had with his mother Sandi Graham. In Sandi's message, which can be viewed below, she informed her son of the online rumors about his alleged nose job.

"I can't believe you would get one without me [smiling face with hands over mouth emoji]," she jokingly texted him. "Cuz you know I always wanted one."

In response, Drake posted several tears of joy emojis to represent his laughter. "I would have got us a 2 for 1 deal if I went ma," he added.

Drizzy then explained who Rick Ross is and why he made the offensive claim.

"It's coming from Rick Ross the guy I did songs with," he wrote in his response. "He's gone loopy off the Mounjaro he hasn't eaten in days and it's turned him angry and racist[.] He's performing at proms for money[.] It's bad, don't worry we'll handle it."

For those who don't know, Mounjaro (or Tirzepatide) is prescription medicine for adults with Type 2 Diabetes. It's possible Drake was downplaying Ross' health and mental state.

Nevertheless, it's looks like Drizzy is going to respond accordingly to Rozay's offhanded comments.

Rick Ross Drops Drake Diss Track "Champagne Moments"

Drake's post on his IG Stories was in response to Rick Ross' diss track "Champagne Moments," which he released on Saturday (April 12). This after Drizzy slammed Rozay on his diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar and others.

On the song's outro, the Miami rhymer revealed an unsubstantiated rumor that Drake got a nose job because he didn't want to have the same nose as his dad. Ross also added that he unfollowed Drake on Instagram due to a cease-and-desist letter that he allegedly sent to French Montana.

"You ain't never wanted to be a n***a anyway, n***a," Ross says. "That's why you had an operation that make your nose looks smaller than your father nose, n***a. I unfollowed you, n***a, 'cause you sent a muthaf**kin' cease-and-desist to French Montana, n***a."

Elsewhere on the song, which can be heard below, Ross clowned the 6 God for leaking the diss track and not stepping to him like a man if he had an issue with him.

"N***as leakin' their records when we speakin' directly/If we keepin' it gangsta, when you see me, you check me," Ross raps on the song. He also insults Drake throughout his diss track by calling him a "White boy."

See Drake's message to his mom about Rick Ross' claim about him getting a nose job below.

Read Drake's Response to Rick Ross' Claim That He Had a Nose Job

Drake responds to Rick Ross' claim that he had a nose job. champagnepapi/Instagram loading...