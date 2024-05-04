Here Are Drake’s Most Brutal Disses on ‘Family Matters’

The moment rap fans have been eagerly waiting for likely came much sooner than anticipated. Drake has delivered a seven-minute-long diss, targeting his rap—and rap-adjacent—enemies one by one.

On Friday night (May 3), Drake slid through with a scolding hot response to Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky on his latest track, "Family Matters." Drizzy left no stone unturned within the multitude of bars he offered up.

In an Instagram post announcing the arrival of the record, Drake captioned the post, "Stop trying to piece together what I know and go pick up the pieces of your broken home." As harsh as this may seem, the remorseless lines only worsen as the three-part song goes on.

Some of Drake's targets are obvious, while others require a bit more thought. Nonetheless, take a look at some of Drake's most vicious disses on "Family Matters."

Drake's Most Volatile Disses on "Family Matters"

Kendrick Lamar

"You the Black Messiah wifing up a mixed queen/And hit vanilla cream to help out with your self-esteem"

"Why you never hold your son and tell him, say cheese?/We coulda left the kids outta this, don't blame me"

"Your baby mama captions always screamin', 'Save me'/You did her dirty all her life, you tryna make peace/I heard that one of them little kids might be Dave Freeeeeeeeeeees"

"’Cause if your GM is your BM secret BD/Then this is all making plenty f**kin' sense to me"

"Kendrick just opened his mouth/Someone go hand him a Grammy right now"

"Ya wanna take up for Pharrell/Then come get his legacy out of my house"

"A cease-and-desist is for h*es/can't listen to lies that come out of your mouth/You called the Tupac estate/And begged them to sue me and get that s**t down"

"Your daddy got robbed by Top/You Stunna and Wayne, Like Father, Like Son"

"Our sons should go play at the park/Two light-skinned kids the s**t would be cute/Unless you don't wanna be see with anyone that isn't Blacker than you"

"When you put your hands on your girl, is it self-defense ’cause she's bigger than you?"

"Why did you move to New York?/Is it ’cause you living that bachelor life?/Proposed in 2015/But don't wanna make her your actual wife/I'm guessing this wedding isn't happening, right?/’Cause we know the girls that you actually like"

"Oh s**t, it's all making sense/Maybe I'm Prince and you actually Mike/Michael was praying his features would change so people believe that he's actually White/Top would make you do a feature for change/Get on pop records and rap for Whites"

"They hired a crisis management team to clean up the fact that you beat on your queen/The picture you paint, it ain't what it seems"

Future

"Pluto s**t make me sick to my stomach, we ain't never really been through it/Leland Wayne, he a f**king lame, so I know he had to be a f**king influence"

Metro Boomin

"I mean its true a n***a slimеd me for my AP/Just like how Metro slimеd a n***a for his main squeeze"

The Weeknd

"Knew it was smoke when Abel hit us with the serenade/N***a said, 'Uh, uh'/Almost started reaching for my waist"

"Weeknd music getting played in the spots where boys got a little more pride/That's why all your friends dipping to Atlanta paying to just find a tour guide/Abel run your f**king bread need to buy some more chains for some more guys"

Rick Ross

"Body after f**king body and you know Rick reading my Miranda Rights"

"What the f**k I heard Rick drop, n***a/Talking something ’bout a nose job, n***a/Ozempic got a side effect of jealousy and doctors never told ya'll, n***as/Put a n***a in the barslet a n***a rot kind of like your old job"

A$AP Rocky

"Rakim talkin' s**t again/Gassed ’cause you hit my BM first/N***a do the math, who I was hitting then/I ain't even know you rap still ’cause they only talking ’bout your fit again/Probably gotta have a kid again before you think of dropping any s**t again/Even when you do drop they gon' say you should model cause it's mid again/Smoking Fenty ’bout they shoulda put you on the first one you tryna get it in/Ask Fring if this a good idea next time you cuddled in the bed again/She'll even tell ya leave the boy alone before ya get your head split again"

Listen to Drake's "Family Matters" Below