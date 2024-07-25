Here’s What the 2023 XXL Freshman Class Has Been Up To This Past Year

The 2024 XXL Freshman Class season is complete. Over the last few weeks, rap fans have gotten to know 11 up-and-coming stars: BigXThaPlug, Hunxho, Skilla Baby, That Mexican OT, Lay Bankz, Bossman Dlow, Maiya the Don, Rich Amiri, Cash Cobain, 4batz and ScarLip. They've read Mean Comments, shared their version of the ABCs, given candid interviews and showcased their talents in their cyphers and freestyles.

While the latest Freshmen celebrate a job well done, It's also been a full year since 12 rappers were handpicked for the 2023 XXL Freshman roster. Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes' braggadocious bars and fiery personality have continued to take him to the next level. Lola Brooke, the diminutive spitter from the Big Apple, has dropped bars that pack the punch of a lyrical giant. Her slick rhymes and entertaining personality are taking her places.

Elsewhere, Rob49 put on for New Orleans in a massive way as his hunger for success shot him to exciting, new heights. Philadelphia was proud as Grammy-nominated R&B crooner Fridayy and rapper 2Rare put on for their city with the former's soulful ballads and the latter's trendsetting raps. GloRilla exploded onto the scene with a fun spirit and catchy party anthems, reinforcing Memphis as a buzzing rap mecca. Then of course, there's SleazyWorld Go and Real Boston Richey, whose hard-hitting and compelling street anthems set the Michigan and Florida rappers apart from their trap peers. Not to mention North Carolina's TiaCorine's experimental raps made her an indie darling with ravenous supporters.

Can't forget about London's Central Cee, whose tight flow and clever wordplay led to international appeal and made him a cross-continental superstar, Florida's Luh Tyler, who at 18 was one of the youngest Freshmen in the magazine's history, and DC The Don, whose die-hard fan base propelled him to Freshman status as 2023's 10th spot winner so he could put on for the 414.

All of these Freshmen have had truly insane years, check out what the 2023 Freshman Class has been up to below.