Real Boston Richey Declares He Quit Rap, Would Rather Be Trapping

Real Boston Richey seemingly wants to leave the rap game behind.

On Tuesday (June 23), the Florida rapper shared a series of messages to X, announcing that he'd quit rapping and instead would prefer to be in the streets.

"I quit rap. I rather trap," he wrote, before adding, "B**ches ain’t sh*t."

The following day, he returned with another message.

"I already won shit I accomplished n**ga will never achieve…" he said. "I got a platinum record solo dolo don’t forget it."

The messages arrive just over a month after Richey's ex-girlfriend, Tatiana Chanell, accused the rapper of abuse, bisexuality and having relationships with minors in response to his single "B**ch You Weird," which she claimed is about her.

In his response, Richey insisted she was making false narratives because she's upset over their split.

"I ain't never been a ni**a that try to run to the ’net and speak on my behalf," Richey said. I always take it to the chin. But, it's damaging when a person you love take advantage and bully you at all costs. I'm a ni**a that done sat back and sacrificed everything for this girl."

"I done went through everything with this girl," he continued. "From the lawsuit, to the blackmailing me, putting me in jail. You name it, I done went through this sh*t."

Richey went on to vehemently deny Tatiana's implication that she used a strap-on on the rapper.

It's unclear whether his new posts are related.

Check out Richey's full messages below.

See Real Boston Richey Announce He's Quitting Rap

Real Boston Richey/X Real Boston Richey posts.

Real Boston Richey/X Real Boston Richey posts.

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Real Boston Richey/X Real Boston Richey posts.

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