Ab-Soul, FERG, BabyTron and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

With the weekend fast approaching, there are plenty of new releases for hip-hop fans to dive into. This week, a California spitta serves up some food for thought, a founding A$AP Mob member drops his latest studio album, a prolific Michigan rapper releases his third project of the year and more.

Ab-Soul Delivers Soul Burger Album

Ab-Soul puts his imprint on 2024 with the release of his new album Soul Burger. Announced last month, the new LP features 15 songs and guest appearances from Vince Staples, Ty Dolla $ign, Doechii, Lupe Fiasco and more. The follow-up to 2022's Herbert contains the previously released singles "Crazier" featuring JID, "Squeeze 1st 2," and "All That" featuring JasonMartin and Thirsty P. Fries and drink sold separately.

FERG Returns With Darold Album

FERG, formerly A$AP Ferg, is still striving. The Harlem rapper treats fans to his latest album release Darold, which is titled after the founding A$AP Mob member's first name. The 12-song project features guest spots from Denzel Curry, DD Osama, Mary J. Blige and others and was preceded by the singles "Thought I Was Dead" and "Allure" featuring Future and Mike Will Made-It. "This record is definitely super personal," FERG revealed about the offering in a recent Instagram post. "I'm touching on topics that I've never spoken about before."

BabyTron Drops Tronicles

BabyTron always seems to have new music right around the corner. In the middle of the fourth quarter, the Michigan rapper jumps back in the game with his third release of 2024, Tronicles. Coming in at a robust 28 songs, Tron gives fans plenty of material to sit with until he returns with his next drop. BabyTron is currently on the Adventures Tron and Kosher Tour with BLP Kosher.

Check out all the news projects this week from BigBabyGucci, Real Boston Richey and more below.