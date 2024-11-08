Ab-Soul, FERG, BabyTron and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Ab-Soul, FERG, BabyTron and More &#8211; New Hip-Hop Projects

RCA Records / TDE/Interscope / The Hip Hop Lab Records/Empire

With the weekend fast approaching, there are plenty of new releases for hip-hop fans to dive into. This week, a California spitta serves up some food for thought, a founding A$AP Mob member drops his latest studio album, a prolific Michigan rapper releases his third project of the year and more.

Ab-Soul Delivers Soul Burger Album

Ab-Soul puts his imprint on 2024 with the release of his new album Soul Burger. Announced last month, the new LP features 15 songs and guest appearances from Vince Staples, Ty Dolla $ign, Doechii, Lupe Fiasco and more. The follow-up to 2022's Herbert contains the previously released singles "Crazier" featuring JID, "Squeeze 1st 2," and "All That" featuring JasonMartin and Thirsty P. Fries and drink sold separately.

FERG Returns With Darold Album

FERG, formerly A$AP Ferg, is still striving. The Harlem rapper treats fans to his latest album release Darold, which is titled after the founding A$AP Mob member's first name. The 12-song project features guest spots from Denzel Curry, DD Osama, Mary J. Blige and others and was preceded by the singles "Thought I Was Dead" and "Allure" featuring Future and Mike Will Made-It. "This record is definitely super personal," FERG revealed about the offering in a recent Instagram post. "I'm touching on topics that I've never spoken about before."

BabyTron Drops Tronicles 

BabyTron always seems to have new music right around the corner. In the middle of the fourth quarter, the Michigan rapper jumps back in the game with his third release of 2024, Tronicles. Coming in at a robust 28 songs, Tron gives fans plenty of material to sit with until he returns with his next drop. BabyTron is currently on the Adventures Tron and Kosher Tour with BLP Kosher.

Check out all the news projects this week from BigBabyGucci, Real Boston Richey and more below.

  • Soul Burger

    Ab-Soul
    TDE/Interscope
  • Darold

    FERG
    RCA Records
  • Tronicles

    BabyTron
    The Hip Hop Lab Records/Empire
  • Saaheem

    SahBabii
    SahBabii/Streamcut
  • Breath of Fresh Air

    Shordie Shordie
    Sucker Free Records/Empire
  • Richey Rich

    Real Boston Richey
    Freebandz Global/Epic
  • Icey Life University

    Dice Soho
    Dice Soho
  • Mother

    Bali Baby
    Bali Baby/Create Music Group
  • Anti

    BigBabyGucci
    BigBabyGucci
  • 4Ever Deluxe

    Stunna 4 Vegas
    STB Entertainment
  • Acrylic

    Yatta Bandz
    Yatta Bandz/EMPIRE
  • Nardy World

    Loe Shimmy
    Open Shift Distribution
  • LVL 1: At Least It Was Fun

    Kyle and Steven Shaefferr
    Independent Co.
  • Hitkidd for President

    Hitkidd
    Camp South Records/AWAL Recordings
  • Backseat Musik Vol. 5

    Ola Runt
    Good Talk/5L
