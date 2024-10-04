Fans Have Mixed Feelings If Future Dissed Gunna on New Ferg Song ‘Allure’

Fans have mixed feelings about Future possibly taking a shot at Gunna on FERG's new song "Allure."

Future Disses Gunna?

On Friday (Oct. 4), FERG debuted his new single, which also features producer Mike Will Made-It. Hendrix's appearance on the song has people questioning if it included a shot fired and Wunna.

"I’m just a street ni**a, just rappin’, my day ones went fed (Pluto)/You took a plea on my slime, won't be surprised you ended up dead (Slatt)," the Freebandz head honcho raps. The line has gotten a grab bag of reactions.

"I'm glad Future dissed gunna, it's some real n*ggas left," one person reacted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I don't even think Future was dissing Gunna," someone else posted. "I think he was talking about the other YSL ni**az that took the stand."

"Future talking about Gunna on this allure joint?" another fan questioned.

"Y'all Future could be talking about Woody not Gunna," someone else surmised, in reference to YSL Woody, Young Thug's former associate who recently took the stand in the YSL RICO trial.

Gunna Plea Deal Divides Rappers and Hip-Hop Fans

Gunna taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case and admitting that YSL is a gang during his plea hearing in December of 2022 has divided fans and members of the hip-hop community. Though Gunna and his attorney have insisted his plea does not affect Young Thug's case, several rappers including Lil Baby, Lil Durk and Boosie BadAzz have called Gunna a rat. While Young Thug has mostly remained mum on the matter, Thugger's father has had Gunna's back.

See reactions to Future's "Allure" verse and listen to the song below.

