8 Rappers Accused of Sounding Too Much Like Future

Apparently, Future was more ahead of his time than he thought when he gave himself his rap moniker. In the years since he became a rap star, Hendrix has been one of the most mimicked rhymers of the last decade.

The Atlanta artist stands out. It's the rasp in his voice that seems to show signs of way too many smoke-filled studio sessions. It's the lulling lethargy in his tone that can be turned on a dime at any time. It's the booming trap anthems in abundance juxtaposed against autotune-lace ballads.

Several rappers have been talked about for seemingly using Future's sauce over the years. One of the most famous instances was back in 2016 when then-newcomer Desiigner released the hit record "Panda." At the time, many people were in disbelief that the track was made by a neophyte rapper from Brooklyn and not Hendrix himself. Desiigner even played into the backlash by trolling the Freebandz head honcho, which led to Future dissing Desiigner.

Desiigner hasn't been the only one to face accusations of sounding like Future. Most recently, the issue was addressed on the intro track to Future and Metro Boomin's We Still Don't Trust You album, which utilizes a clip of The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God talking on the topic.

"I can find a million Future clones all around the world," C Tha God says. "I don't think there is any rapper that has influenced culture and music more than Future over the last decade. I think Future had influence. People want to be Future. People want to sound like Future."

Check out some rappers accused of sounding like Future below.