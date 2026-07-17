Desiigner Arrested for Domestic Violence Again After Allegedly Chasing Woman With Hammer

Desiinger has been arrested for domestic violence for the second time in four months. This time, he allegedly chased a woman with a hammer.

The Brooklyn, N.Y., rapper remains in custody after being arrested on Wednesday (July 15) in Horry County, S.C. He is charged with second-degree domestic violence and three counts of malicious injury to animals/personal property, arrest records show.

South Carolina news station WBTW 13 reports that the alleged victim told police she and Desiigner got into an argument at home over him taking TVs off the wall. The rapper then allegedly smashed her phones with a hammer. The woman grabbed a child and ran toward a neighbor's home to seek help. She claims Desiigner chased her down, pushing her to the ground before tossing her purse over a fence.

According to the police report, the woman was able to get away and ran into the neighbor's home, during which Desiigner allegedly vandalized the neighbor's vehicles with a hammer and a screwdriver.

Desiigner was arrested in March for third-degree domestic violence after he allegedly got into an altercation with the same woman. Following that arrest, the 911 call Desiigner placed during the incident surfaced. During the call, he can be heard arguing with the woman, whom he tells to kill herself. He also tells the dispatcher that he is suicidal. He was released on a $1,500 bond for that incident.

His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 16.

XXL has reached out to Desiigner's team and the Horry County Sheriff's Office for comment.

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