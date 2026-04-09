In a disturbing 911 call, Desiigner tells the dispatcher he's suicidal while ordering his child's mother to kill herself.

On Wednesday (April 8), TMZ shared the 911 call Desiinger made on March 24, which prompted the Horry County Police Department in South Carolina to rush to a home and later arrest him. In the audio, which can be viewed below, the "Panda" rapper is having a heated argument with his child's mother.

During the call, Desiigner can be overheard yelling at his child's mother, "Go choke yourself" and repeatedly saying, "Go kill yourself, go kill yourself, go kill yourself." The Brooklyn, N.Y. rhymer then gets on the phone and pleads with the dispatcher to send police, claiming the woman has been trying to fight him and leave with their child. He also accuses her of possibly lacing his weed.

"Please help me," he begged the operator. "She won't leave me alone. I'm suicidal now."

The 911 call stems from a March 24 incident that led to Desiigner's arrest on domestic violence charges. A police report alleges that the 28-year-old artist pushed the woman to the ground and ripped her clothing as she attempted to leave with their child. He was released later that day after posting a $1,500 bond.

XXL has reached out to Desiigner’s team for comment.

Listen to Desiigner's 911 Call Recording

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