50 Cent Flames Desiigner for Old Freestyle, Desiigner Claps Back With Funny 50 Middle Finger Meme

The latest beef between 50 Cent and Desiigner finds Fif flaming the Brooklyn rapper for an old freestyle from 2017. Desiigner claps back with a funny meme of Fif holding two middle fingers up.

50 Cent and Desiigner Call Each Other Out on Social Media

On Monday (Sept. 16), 50 Cent went on Instagram to poke fun at Desiigner. His Instagram post contained a video of the 27-year-old's 2017 freestyle on Hot 97's Funkmaster Flex's radio show. In the caption for the post, Fif implied that Desiigner's rap skills at that moment were unimpressive.

"Sometimes you don’t have to say anything at all," the former G-Unit leader wrote in the post below. "Ok, moving right along!"

After seeing the Queens, N.Y. rapper's post, Desiigner revealed on his Instagram Story a hilarious meme of 50 Cent holding up both his middle fingers. The former G.O.O.D. Music signee took his trolling a bit further by going on his IG profile and posting a snippet of himself listening to his new song. Desiigner takes a lyrical jab at 50 in one part of the song. The post can be seen below.

"Talking 50 Cent/I'm talking 50 mill," Desiigner raps over the trap production.

Why Are 50 Cent and Desiigner Beefing?

The two rappers' beef started after 50 Cent said during his recent interview with the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast that he didn't want to sign Desiigner although his hit single "Panda" was gaining traction at the time in 2016.

"What's the ni**a's name that sound like Future?" 50 asked around the 28:34-mark in the video below. "I met with him before he did the deal with Kanye and them. I had him at the office, 'Yo, let me hear other records,' and I'm like, 'That's it?' And the sh*t was so hot that he had it, I was struggling. I was like, Nah, I can't give that ni**a that money. Let them give them what they gonna give ’em. I knew who I was when I made one record. When I made one record, I didn't know how to make the next one."

Once Desiigner caught wind of 50's statement on the podcast, he went on Instagram and posted a clip of his new song. In the video, the "Timmy Turner" artist can be heard rapping his song, which contains the aforementioned rhymes that throw shots at Fif.

Take a look at 50 Cent and Desiigner calling each other out online below.

Watch 50 Cent Flame Desiigner for An Old Freestyle

See Desiigner Clap Back With a Funny 50 Cent Middle Finger Meme

Desiigner trolls 50 Cent with old meme lifeofdesiigner/Instagram loading...

Watch Desiigner Troll 50 Cent With His New Song

Watch 50 Cent Say He Didn't Want to Sign Desiigner