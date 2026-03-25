Desiigner Arrested for Domestic Violence

Desiigner has been arrested for domestic violence in South Carolina.

On Monday (March 23), the Brooklyn, N.Y., rapper was booked into the Horry County, S.C. jail, according to police records obtained by XXL on Wednesday (March 25). He is facing one charge of third-degree domestic violence. The rapper was released on a $1,500 bond on Tuesday (March 24).

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, the arrest stems from an incident that occurred on March 2. The alleged victim, the mother of the rapper's child, told police that Desiigner, born Sidney Selby, came home angry that day and began yelling at her and tossing car keys. When she attempted to leave, Desiigner allegedly grabbed the keys from her, tearing her sweatpants in the process.

She went on to claim that Desiigner grabbed their child and put the kid in a car seat and pushed the woman to the ground when she tried to stop him. The altercation reportedly left minor scratches on her arm and lower back. Police say the child did not see the incident. The woman says she called the police, but Desiigner had fled the scene by the time they arrived. He was eventually arrested on Monday.

Desiigner had an infamous run-in with the law back in 2023, when he was arrested for exposing himself on an international flight. In that incident, he pled guilty to obscenely and indecently exposing genitalia in a public place and was sentenced to two years of probation.

XXL has reached out to Desiigner's team and the Horry County Sheriff's Office for comment.

See Desiigner's Arrest Documentation

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