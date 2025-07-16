August 2025 New Music Releases

As the summer continues, August offers another opportunity to get the latest drops from some of your favorite rap stars.

JID Preps God Does Like Ugly Album

After earning his first Billboard hit as a lead artist with 2022's "Surround Sound," JID is ready to release his latest album, God Does Like Ugly. The Atlanta-bred spitta has been gaining recognition as one of the game's most slept-on lyricists. On Aug. 8, he will put out his latest LP on Dreamville/Interscope. The new offering will feature the single "Wrk" and was preceded by the GDLU (Preluxe), which dropped in July and features Eminem, Lil Yachty and others.

Read More: See All the Rappers Touring in 2025

Kid Cudi Readies Free LP

Kid Cudi is ready to spread his wings on his new album. Titled Free, the 11th solo album from the Ohio rapper will drop on Aug. 22 and feature 13 tracks, including the previously released singles "Neverland" and "Grave." The new album comes on the heels of Cudder getting married earlier this month. "I cant WAIT for u guys to hear this album and really see the album art brought to life," he recently commented after debuting the cover art. "You're in for a beautiful ride. Promise."

$uicideboy$ Conjure Thy Kingdom Come Album

$uicideboy$ will kick off the month with the release of their new album, Thy Kingdom Come, on Aug. 1. The New Orleans duo's follow-up to 2024's New World Depression comes in at 10 tracks. The project will feature guest spots from Bones and Night Lovell. The Boys are currently getting ready to embark on the Grey Day Tour, which kicks off on Aug. 5.

Check out all the new hip-hop projects dropping in August from Lupe Fiasco, Murs and more below.

Get our free mobile app