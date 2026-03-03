Mother of Lil Poppa’s Son Expresses Her Pain in Heartfelt Message About Rapper’s Tragic Death

The mother of Lil Poppa's son is expressing her pain in a heartfelt message about the late rapper's tragic death.

On Tuesday (March 3), the mother of Lil Poppa's son, Toie Roberts, shared on her Instagram page an emotional message revealing her grief after the Florida rapper's sudden passing on Feb. 18, 2026. The message also contained several images of Toie, Poppa and their baby boy together in much happier times.

In the post below, Toie, who is Rick Ross' oldest daughter and the mother of Poppa's three-year-old son Kofi J'nar (aka PJ), wrote about her difficulty of grieving the loss of the late rhymer, born Janarious Mykel Wheeler.

"Nothing could EVER describe the pain, the thoughts, the constant heartbreak of it all," she wrote in part. "Our reality changing before my eyes. I've been wondering how could you be so in a rush to leave us so suddenly & torturing."

"For us to go on without you in life..but deep down, [I] know you didn't mean to & you didn't mean to hurt us," she continued. "ESPECIALLY NOT KOFI.. at least NOT LIKE THAT!!! How tf you leave without saying you'll see us later?! [I] really don't understand & [I] feel played about it all but [I] know you understand why."

Despite her pain, Toie wrote that she has found solace in the memories they both shared and the love they have for their son, Kofi.

"This wasn't the plan for US! [I] don't believe this is where our story was supposed to end but with the help of God we’ll get through it," she typed. "BG gone figure out how to go on without you, PS even though we said 4 LIFE, watching our only son PJ grow up without you in front of my eyes while looking & acting JUST like you!!!"

"I hope [I] find the missing pieces to the puzzle," she continued. "None of this s**t making sense. MY SON LOST HIS FATHER! I will never take that lightly! So no, [I'm] not happy to b grieving you & grieving for 2 ppl for the rest of my life!!!"

"Janarious, [I] got J’nar. You go on & get your rest. [I] hope you found the peace you've been looking for," Toi added. "We'll be fine. [Thank] you FOR EVERYTHING, from the bottom of my heart. [Blue heart emoji] We love you so much & we’re going to miss you endlessly in this lifetime! [teary-eyed emoji and wing emoji]," she concluded.

Lil Poppa died on Feb. 18 in Georgia, following a single-car accident. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office later determined his death was the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was 25 years old.

Read Toie Robert's Heartfelt Message of Grief Following Lil Poppa's Tragic Death

