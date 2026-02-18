Lil Poppa Dead at 25

Lil Poppa has passed away at the age of 25.

On Wednesday (Feb. 18), reports began to circulate that the Jacksonville, Fla. native died. XXL has since confirmed with the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office in Georgia that Poppa, born Janarious Mykel Wheeler, passed away this morning around 11 a.m. Despite speculation online that the death may have been the result of a suicide, the cause of death has not been announced.

XXL has reached out to Lil Poppa's team, CMG and Interscope for comment.

After making a name for himself in the late 2010s for his Under Investigation mixtape series and the projects Almost Normal and Evergreen Wildchild 2, Poppa signed to Interscope in 2019.

"I really like to keep to myself a lot," he told XXL in 2021. "I don't like to be in crowds too much If I don't have to. I just like to be to myself everyday if I could. I like time to think. A lot of people don't know that. A lot of people be looking at it as I'm just acting funny or something like that. I just be trying to work, I just be trying to get people to understand that side of me."

Poppa signed to Yo Gotti's CMG record label in 2022. He released two projects under the label, including Heavy Is the Head and Under Investigation 3.

On Feb. 13, he put out his most recent single, "Out of Town Bae." He also dropped an accompanying music video for the song.

R.I.P.

