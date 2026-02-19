Lil Poppa’s Cause of Death Revealed

Lil Poppa's cause of death has been revealed.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office in Georgia has confirmed with XXL that Lil Poppa's death has been ruled death by suicide. The report states that Poppa, born Janarious Mykel Wheeler, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This news comes after The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Lil Poppa died around 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning (Feb. 18). He was 25 years old.

Since 2022, Lil Poppa was an artist signed to Yo Gotti's CMG label and has released albums Heavy Is the Head and Under Investigation 3 under the imprint. His latest single, "Out of Town Bae," dropped last Friday (Feb. 13).

Upon hearing the sad news of Poppa's untimely death, many rappers paid tribute to the late Jacksonville, Fla. rhymer on social media.

Fellow Jacksonville rapper Yungeen Ace shared a post on Instagram featuring videos and photos with Poppa.

"It’s 6:30am n Idk I been waiting on a Kall trying to see if you was finna tell me not to believe the internet but damn lil bro," Ace captioned the post. "All them talks same dream same problems I understand….bro you ah LEGEND I hope you understood that the city love you @lilpoppa glad we gotta chance to patch things up and be close Find Peace Pop."

Boosie Badazz posted a video on his IG account as he shared his thoughts on Poppa's passing.

"Thug in peace to Lil Poppa," Boosie said. "That was my little ni**a right there. He always supported me and looked up to me. Always came to Boosie Bash. Solid little ni**a, too...talented-a*s ni**a."

Caroline "Baroline" Diaz, who was Poppa's A&R director early in his career, expressed her grief on X, writing, "My little brother is gone, Poppa. I love you so much. I am so broken." She recalled their time together, adding, "One of the first artists I had at Interscope. A&R'ed four of his projects. I'm so sad right now."

If you or someone you know is in crisis or struggling with mental health, confidential support is available 24/7. Call or text 988, or chat online at 988lifeline.org.

