Hip-Hop Reacts to Lil Poppa’s Death

Lil Poppa's recent sudden death has sent a shockwave through the hip-hop community, with several artists reacting on social media.

The Jacksonville, Fla. native died on Wednesday (Feb. 18) at the age of 25. In the wake of the news, many rappers have commented on the tragic news.

Boosie Badazz posted a video on Instagram addressing Poppa's passing.

Thug in peace to Lil Poppa," Boosie said. "That was my little ni**a right there. He always supported me and looked up to me. Always came to Boosie Bash. Solid little ni**a, too...talented-a*s ni**a."

Fellow Jacksonville rapper Yungeen Ace shared a post on Instagram featuring videos and photos with Poppa.

"It’s 6:30am n Idk I been waiting on a Kall trying to see if you was finna tell me not to believe the internet but damn lil bro," Ace captioned the post. "All them talks same dream same problems I understand….bro you ah LEGEND I hope you understood that the city love you @lilpoppa glad we gotta chance to patch things up and be close Find Peace Pop."

Other rappers have chimed in, too, including Mozzy and Fendi Da Rapper, who commented on a The Shade Room post on the topic, NoCap, Pluto and Rob49.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office in Georgia confirmed that Lil Poppa, born Janarious Mykel Wheeler, died around 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning. His cause or manner of death has yet to be confirmed.

Poppa has been signed to Yo Gotti's CMG label since 2022, underwhich he released the albums Heavy Is the Head and Under Investigation 3. Last Friday, Feb. 13, he dropped the single, "Out of Town Bae."

