Cash Cobain, Luh Tyler, Trae Tha Truth and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
While all eyes were on the Democratic National Convention this week, fans may have forgotten there is some serious heat dropping today. This week, a New York rapper whose sound defined the Big Apple's summer returns to close out the season with a bang, an exciting young rapper finally drops off an album his fans have been craving all year, a seasoned Houston veteran returns with his first project of 2024 and more.
Cash Cobain Returns With Play Cash Cobain
After creating the defining sound of New York City's summer with his hits "Fisherr" and more, Cash Cobain returns with his highly anticipated new album Play Cash Cobain. The project features appearances from Laila! and Bay Swag and comes as Cash continues to embark alongside Ice Spice on her Y2K! Tour. Unfortunately, the Ice Spice remix of "Fisherr" doesn't appear to be on the album.
Trae Tha Truth Releases New Crowd Control Tape
After hyping up his return and celebrating his new album Crowd Control during his Trae Dau celebrations this year, Trae Tha Truth's new album is finally upon us. The album will include the single "Fires" with Lil Yachty, which dropped back in July. The new LP is Trae's first of 2024 and comes after he dropped his Stuck in Motion project last December.
Luh Tyler Finally Drops Mr. Skii
2021 XXL Freshman Luh Tyler finally returns with Mr. Skii after teasing the project for most of 2024. He blessed fans with the song "Bad B**ch" in March of 2024, and followed it up with "Young Ni**a" in May. While a month or so went by with no word on the album, the Tallahasee, Fla. native finally started rolling it out with the singles "Handz Up" and "2 Slippery " featuring Bossman Dlow in June and July. The 15-song project also features guest appearacnes from Kodak Black, Trapland Pat and more.
See the rest of the releases from Travis Scott, Sha EK, PlayThatBoiZay and more below.
