EBK Jaaybo pleads guilty to federal gun and drug charges.

On Thursday (June 4), the Stockton, Calif., rapper, born Jaymani Gorman, ended his legal fight in connection with his 2025 arrest in Arkansas. Jaaybo entered a guilty plea to one count of possession of a machine gun and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. His codefendant, Xavier “Baby Maxx” Jones, pleaded guilty to the same charges.

Jaaybo was arrested following a traffic stop in Arkansas last May, when police discovered an illegally modified Glock pistol, roughly five ounces of marijuana and $8,534 in cash, according to court records.

He was initially charged with one count each of possession of a firearm by a felon, transportation of a firearm in interstate commerce while under indictment, possession of a machine gun, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a machine gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The other charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Investigators later tested the gun and discovered that it had been used two months prior in the nonfatal shooting of Bay Area rapper DreamllifeRizzy, born Jarico Anderson, who allegedly had a rap feud with Jaaybo. According to Mercury News, DreamllifeRizzy is an alleged member of the San Francisco-based Double Rock gang and released a song called "EBK Killer" months after the shooting. That case remains ongoing.

EBK Jaaybo will be officially sentenced at a later date. The gun charge carries up to a 10-year prison sentence.

XXL has reached out to EBK Jaaybo's attorney for comment.

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