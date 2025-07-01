EBK Jaaybo Faces 30 Years in Prison for Federal Indictment on Gun and Drug Charges – Report

EBK Jaaybo is facing 30 years in prison after being charged in a federal indictment following his arrest on gun and drug crimes in May.

EBK Jaaybo Has an Arraignment Hearing

Jaaybo has been in custody in Arkansas since his arrest by Arkansas State Police on May 18, when he was booked in Pope County, Ark. on charges of criminal use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and theft by receiving. He now has federal charges.

On June 26, the Stockton, Calif. rapper appeared for an federal arraignment hearing in Pope County Circuit Court where he was officially charged with one count each of possession of a firearm by a felon; transportation of a firearm in interstate commerce while under indictment; possession of a machine gun; possession of a stolen firearm; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; and possession of a machine gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to North Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe advised Jaaybo, born Jaymani Gorman, that he would spend no less than 30 years in prison if convicted on both the marijuana count and the possession of a machine gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking charge.

EBK Jaaybo Enters Plea

During the hearing, Jaaybo entered his initial plea. The Reaper rapper pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Details of EBK Jaaybo's Arrest

EBK Jaaybo was arrested following a traffic stop along Interstate 40 in which he was a passenger. Police discovered marijuana, unidentified pills, a Glock affixed with a “switch” that was reported stolen out of California and $8,379 in cash. The driver, 46-year-old Michael Otis Powell of Henderson, Nev., was also arrested on one count of possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver. He was released from custody on June 19. Jaaybo, who was on probation for a previous gun charge, was held without bond.

What's Next for EBK Jaaybo?

Assistant U.S. Attorney Liza Jane Brown requested that Jaaybo be held without bond until his trial. Jaaybo's attorney, Bobby Forrest Jr., asked for a bond hearing to be held at a later date, to which the judge agreed.

Since the feds have picked up the case, local charges are expected to be dropped. Jaaybo's trial date has been set for July 28.

A Major Setback for EBK Jaaybo

The arrest is a major setback for the rapper, who is one of the most buzzing artists in The Golden State. He was set to be a special performer on YoungBoy Never Broke Again's MASA Tour, but has since been pulled due to his legal issues. Jaaybo was recently voted the 2025 XXL Freshman 10th spot winner. Coincidentally, he was arrested en route to the magazine cover shoot.

XXL has reached out to EBK Jaaybo's attorney for comment.

