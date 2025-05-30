EBK Jaaybo, Luh Tyler, Rome Streetz and Conductor Williams and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Another Friday rolls around, providing several new releases for hip-hop fans of all tastes. This week, a rising rapper from Stockton, Calif., puts out a new album from behind the wall, a jit from Florida reps his home state with his latest LP, a respected spitta from Queens linked up with one of the hottest producer in the game and more.

EBK Jaaybo Drops Don't Trust Me Album

EBK Jaaybo is one of the most buzzing artists out of the state of California. The Stockton rapper feeds the hype machine with his new album Don't Trust Me. The new LP, which combines street raps with explosive hooks, includes 21 songs and features guest appearances from EBK Pig, EBK Leo and VonOff1700 on the single "Exposing Me." Unfortunately, Jaaybo will be celebrating the release from behind bars as he was arrested last week in Arkansas and is currently being held without bond.

Luh Tyler Puts Out Florida Boy Mixtape

Luh Tyler continues to put on for the Sunshine State. Less than a year after dropping Mr. Skii, the Tallahassee, Fla. native releases the new mixtape Florida Boy. The latest project from the former XXL Freshman comes in at 15 songs. Tyler does most of the heavy lifting on the offering, which features the collab tracks "New Year, Same Me" featuring Rob49 and "Deep in My Bag" with YTB Fatt. "Can’t wait for y'all to hear the new Mr Skii," Tyler recently commented on Instagram.

Rome Streetz and Conductor Williams Deliver Trainspotting Album

Rome Streetz continues to build momentum off his breakout 2021 project Kiss The Ring. Today, he delivers the hardbody bars and hooks fans have come accustomed to on his new collab project, Trainspotting, with producer Conductor Williams. Jay Worthy and Method Man make guest appearances on the songs "10 Toes" and "Ricky Bobby," respectively. Trainspotting is the follow-up to 2024's Hatton Garden Holdup with producer Daringer.

Check out all the new hip-hop projects this week from Goldlink, PlaqueBoyMax and more below.