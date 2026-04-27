The 2026 XXL Freshman Class is on the way, and fans once again have a say in one artist who makes the final cut. Before the official cover drops, you can help decide which artist secures the 10th spot. Starting today (April 27), voting is officially open.

Casting your vote is easy. Head to the 10th spot voting page now and select the artist you think deserves a Freshman slot. You can vote once every hour over the next seven days. Past winners of the 10th spot include Lil Yachty, Blueface, Skilla Baby, DC the Don, Jarren Benton, DDG, Iggy Azalea and the late rapper XXXTentacion.

Voting closes on May 3 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Follow XXL on X, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok to be among the first to see when the full 2026 XXL Freshman Class is revealed.

While you wait, revisit the XXL Freshman experience over the years. Head to XXL's YouTube channel to see the memorable cyphers, freestyles and conversations with the 2025 XXL Freshman Class, which features Ray Vaughn, BabyChiefDoIt, Ian, Eem Triplin, 1900 Rugrat, Samara Cyn, Gelo, Loe Shimmy, Lazer Dim 700, Nino Paid, YTB Fatt and fan-voted 10th spot winner EBK Jaaybo.

Hit the link below to access the XXL 10th spot voting page and don’t forget to check back throughout the week to keep your pick in the running for the new XXL Freshman Class.

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