Skrilla Reveals the True Meaning of ‘6-7,’ Details on His Next Album and Advice From YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Skrilla has everyone screaming "6-7." His 2025 single "Doot Doot (6 7)" has birthed one of the year's most viral trends that even he didn't see coming. Currently in the middle of his Z Tour, Skrilla chops it up with XXL about the phrase that's been taking over the internet, getting a cosign from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, new music and more.

The 26-year-old rapper from the Kensington section of Philadelphia has been making a name for himself over the past few years with his dark drill raps on projects like 2024's Underworld and 2024's Zombie Love Kengsington Paradise, which chronicle the grim surroundings of his hometown. This past February, he officially released the single "Doot Doot (6 7)" after initially leaking the track last year. Skrilla casually punctuates his verse with the numbers "6-7."

Thanks to viral videos posted by high school basketball player Taylen Kenney and a YouTuber known as the "6 7 Kid," blurting out the ambiguous numbers during various situations has become a thing.

"6-7 changed from a negative thing to a positive," Skrilla tells XXL. "[It's] millions of other things for other people. Everybody got they own meaning to it."

The 6-7 craze has recently reached new heights. In October, Southpark dedicated a segment of an episode to mocking the trend. The same month, NBA YoungBoy brought out Skrilla during a MASA tour stop in the City of Brotherly Love. "He's a good dude, not really what I expected from listening to his music," Skrilla says of YoungBoy. "He gave me a bunch of advice."

In another "that wasn't on the 2025 bingo card" moment, Skrilla also performed "Doot Doot (6 7)" onstage with British singer Natasha Bedingfield during an October tour stop in Philly.

Check out Skrilla's exclusive interview with XXL, where he opens up about the 6-7 craze, touring, his hometown, his upcoming album and more below.

Watch Skrilla's Interview With XXL

