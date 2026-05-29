After his major label run on Columbia Records, Lil Tjay returns as an independent artist with his latest album, They Just Ain't You, his inaugural indie project, which dropped on May 1 under his own TrenchKid Records imprint. The 12-track collection features the Bronx rhymer's raw street narratives and melodic delivery over striking beats.

Leading up to the drop, Tjay delivered three teaser trailers illustrating his tumultuous upbringing in the Bronx. He touches on his tough childhood and his mother, who he says stood ten toes down on upholding street principles. "One thing about it is, my mom, she stands on being a gangsta," he admits.

Tjay feels he has something to prove more than ever with his new project. "But I didn't super worry about it too much because I felt like I make good music," he tells XXL. "So, I was like, alright, I got something to prove but it can't be wack. I didn't feel like I had to dump. If I had something to prove for real, for real, I could have just let the whole clip go."

One of his favorite songs from the album is "Free the Bros," Tjay's homage to those who are incarcerated in jail or prison. Tjay maintains a tight friendship with YNW Melly, offering moral support as the South Florida rapper remains in jail for the last seven years while fighting his ongoing murder case.

"I [speak] with Melly a great amount of time," Tjay shares. "You know our birthdays are one day apart. And out of all the rappers, that's one the closest [friends] I ever been to a rapper. That's my other twin."

While Tjay is supporting Melly, another rapper he's had some static with as of late is Offset. This past April, Tjay was arrested on disorderly conduct charges in connection with the shooting of Offset outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. During this interview, Tjay remained tight-lipped about the situation and insisted that he has no beef with anybody. He's focused on his next move: dropping another new album, which wouldn't be possible without his fans.

"I got to actually tell y'all out there, I know I'm nothing without y'all backing me," he adds. "All my [confidence] come from y'all. So I appreciate y'all the most."

Check out Lil Tjay's interview with XXL, where he discusses his new project, opens up about his childhood, addresses being misunderstood, clears the air about streamer Adin Ross, 6ix9ine and Plaqueboymax, the Drake collab he may get one day and more below.

Watch Lil Jay's Interview With XXL

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