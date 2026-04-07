Lil Tjay Claims Offset Snitched on Him to Police Following Shooting Outside of Florida Casino

Lil Tjay claims Offset snitched on him to the police after Tjay's arrest following a shooting that injured Offset outside of a casino in Florida.

On Tuesday (April 7), Lil Tjay briefly spoke with reporters outside of jail following his release on bond after his arrest. The shooting occurred outside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino near a valet area in Hollywood, Fla. on Monday (April 6). The incident also involved Offset, who was shot at the same location and rushed to a nearby hospital.

As captured on video by NBC 6 South Florida, the Bronx rapper insisted that Offset snitched on him to the police.

"The last thing I see was Offset looking at me like this. 'Yo, that ni**a shot me. Yo, that ni**a shot me," he told reporters.

"That ni**a is a rat," he continued. "I didn't do no damn fighting."

When asked if he shot Offset, Lil Tjay responded, "Did I shoot who? That s**t is crazy."

When a reporter asked him if Offset put hands on him, Lil Tjay replied, "I'll smack the s**t out of Offset. He would never play like that with me in his life."

This comes after Lil Tjay, born Tione Merritt, was arrested for disorderly conduct and operating a vehicle without a driver's license after the shooting on Monday (April 6).

On Tuesday morning, Lil Tjay's attorney, Dawn Florio, released a statement about the rapper's arrest and denied he was involved in the shooting.

"Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting," Florio's statement reads. "Any reporting to the contrary is false."

Meanwhile, A rep for Offset confirmed in a statement to XXL that the rapper was shot, but is in stable condition at Memorial Regional Hospital. "We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care," the statement reads. "He is stable and being closely monitored." Offset was spotted outside the hospital today smoking a cigarette while sitting in a wheelchair.

Police reported that two individuals were taken into custody following the incident, which is still under investigation. According to Seminole Police, the second person detained has not been charged, and authorities are working to identify "one or more persons" who were involved in the shooting.

See Lil Tjay Claim Offset Snitched on Him to Police After Florida Casino Shooting

See NBC 6 South Florida Report: Rapper Offset Stable After Shooting Near Florida Casino

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