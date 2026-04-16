N.O.R.E. Explains Why He Never Aired Footage Asking Quavo About Offset Allegedly Sleeping With Saweetie

N.O.R.E. explains why he never aired the footage of him asking Quavo about Offset allegedly sleeping with Saweetie.

On Wednesday (April 15), the Drink Champs cohost appeared on The Jason Lee Show. During the sit-down, Lee asked N.O.R.E. about his issues with Offset.

"I asked a certain thing to a certain individual on a certain artist and [Offset's] peoples were there," N.O.R.E. explained, later confirming he was referencing the interview he did with Quavo and Takeoff in 2022. "Offset called me. And I might not have complied to his conversation when he wanted it."

N.O.R.E went on to say that Offset called Diddy, believing that Puff owned the Drink Champs podcast and would be able to intervene. The rapper-podcaster later confirmed he removed the part in the Quavo and Takeoff interview where he asked Quavo about the rumors of Offset sleeping with Quavo's ex, Saweetie, because N.O.R.E. "respected man code." He also said the clip will never see the light of day.

Following Quavo and Saweetie's breakup in 2021, rumors began to circulate that Offset slept with Saweetie. Quavo added to the speculation on the 2022 song "Messy."

"I said, ‘Caresha please’ 'cause she too messy," Quavo raps on the DJ Durel-produced track, a possible reference to Saweetie's recent appearance on Yung Miami’s Caresha Please podcast. "B**ch f**ked my dawg behind my back, but I ain't stressin'/You wanted the gang, you shoulda just said it, we would have blessed it/Now sh*t got messy."

Offset has since publicly denied the rumor.

Watch N.O.R.E. Address His Issue With Offset

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