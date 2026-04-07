Lil Tjay was arrested for disorderly conduct at the same casino where Offset was shot last night in Hollywood, Fla., but Tjay's attorney claims he was not involved in the shooting.

On Tuesday (April 7), XXL confirmed with the Seminole Police Department that Tjay, born Tione Merritt, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, which occurred at a valet area outside of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Monday night (April 6).

"The incident began with an affray, or fight," the police statement reads. "Merritt was booked into the Broward County Jail late last night. A second person detained at the scene has not been charged. The investigation to identify one or more additional persons involved in the incident is ongoing. The injured individual remains at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Fla., with a non-life-threatening injury."

On Tuesday morning, Lil Tjay's attorney, Dawn Florio, released a statement about his arrest and denied he was involved in the shooting.

"Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting," Florio's statement reads. "Any reporting to the contrary is false."

Tjay's arrest comes on the heels of news breaking that Offset was shot in front of the casino last night. Video obtained by a bystander shows police pinning a man to the ground, while another officer tries to push another man away from the person on the ground, who is believed to be Offset.

A spokesperson for Offset confirmed in a statement to XXL that the rapper is in stable condition at a local hospital. “We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care,” the statement reads. “He is stable and being closely monitored.”

Video footage shows what appears to be the scene, reportedly after the shooting, and police detaining several men.

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