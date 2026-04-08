An Offset Fan Allegedly Knocked Out Lil Tjay in Casino Fight, YouTuber Ceddy Nash Claims

An Offset fan allegedly knocked out Lil Tjay in the casino fight that led to Offset's shooting, according to YouTuber Ceddy Nash.

On Tuesday afternoon (April 7), Ceddy went on social media to give his inside scoop on what went down during the incident. According to Ceddy, Lil Tjay and his crew jumped Offset outside the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

"Here's where things get interesting," Ceddy said. "Lil Tjay got knocked out. What happened is, the little ni**a who got arrested ain't nobody crew. The dude who got arrested was just a fan of Offset. So, Tjay got his a*s knocked out by a fan."

"The ni**a that's on the ground, that's Lil Tjay," Ceddy continued, referencing a viral video of the aftermath of the incident. "Offset is already in the ambulance being transported."

Offset was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Fla., where he was treated for his injuries. Lil Tjay was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the incident.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, police say one of Tjay's associates shot Offset during the melee. After making bond, Tjay accused Offset of telling the police that Tjay was the shooter.

Offset and Lil Tjay's beef dates back in January when Tjay publicly accused the former Migos member of ducking him and owing a $10,000 loan over a gambling debt.

Watch Ceddy Nash Claim Lil Tjay Was Knocked Out by an Offset Fan

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