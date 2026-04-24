Offset Says He Has a Gladiator Mentality in First Interview After Being Shot

Offset says he has a gladiator mentality in his first interview after being shot earlier this month.

On Thursday (April 23), The Creator's Inc. podcast shared a new interview with Offset that was recorded a week after he was shot in the hip outside a South Florida casino on April 6.

"I gotta keep pushing, I'm like the Energizer bunny," the former Migos rapper said of his speedy recovery.

When asked about his mental state since the shooting, Offset responded, "Gladiator mentality, man. The show don't never stop at the end of the day."

Offset was wounded during a shooting in front of the Seminole Hard Rock Resort and Casino following a fight with Lil Tjay's crew. Tjay was arrested for disorderly conduct in connection with the incident. The FBI has since taken over the case and are looking for multiple suspects.

A few days after the shooting, Offset shared a heartfelt message about his plans to do better.

"Thank you to everyone who's checked in on me and showed me love! I'm good....but I'm planning to be better!" he wrote. "I'm focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music... realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses. Life's a gamble and I'm still playing to win,"

Check out Offset opening up about his shooting below.

Watch Offset Talk About Being Shot in His First Interview Since Being Shot