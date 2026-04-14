FBI Investigating Offset Shooting at Casino, Releases Photos of Alleged Suspects and Vehicles

The FBI is now investigating Offset's casino shooting and have released photos of the alleged suspects and vehicles.

On Tuesday (April 14), the FBI Miami field office announced they are launching an investigation into the April 6 shooting outside of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., that left Offset injured. In a statement to XXL, the feds are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspects allegedly involved in the incident. They also released several photos of the alleged suspects and their getaway cars, which can be viewed below.

"A large group of subjects assaulted a lone victim when one of the subjects produced a handgun and fired a single shot which struck the victim," the statement reads. "After the shots were fired, the subjects then attempted to remove the wounded victim's watch. The watch was not stolen."

"The subjects fled the scene in two Chevrolet SUVs — one is a matte gray Tahoe and the other is a black Suburban. The black Suburban fled the area towards Hollywood, Florida, while the Tahoe fled southbound towards Miami," the statement concludes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to tips.fbi.gov.

As previously reported, Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was transported to a local hospital following the shooting, while Lil Tjay, who was at the casino during the incident, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct-affray (fight) and driving without a valid license. According to a probable cause affidavit, Tjay, born Tione Merritt, allegedly initiated a fight with Offset, which reportedly led to the Bronx rapper's associate shooting the Migos rhymer.

Offset has since been released from the hospital. Meanwhile, Lil Tjay's attorney, Dawn Florio, released a statement about his arrest and denied the rapper was involved in the shooting.

See FBI Photos of Alleged Suspects and Cars Involved in Offset Casino Shooting

Watch WPLG Local 10's Report: New Details Released After Casino Shooting That Injured Offset

Get our free mobile app