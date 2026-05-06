Quavo and Offset share photos of themselves in the studio, sparking new Migos album rumors.

On Tuesday (May 5), the Migos' Instagram account was reactivated after two years of being dormant. The page's first post featured a carousel of photos of Quavo and Offset reuniting in the studio. The images have added more fuel to the speculations that a new Migos project is in the works.

In one of the photos, which can be viewed below, Huncho is giving the middle finger to the camera while 'Set is in go mode. In another pic, Offset is half covering his face, while Quav is showing off his blinged-out diamond necklaces, bracelets and pinky ring. The post's caption reads five construction sign emojis, likely hinting that they are currently "at work" on something major, possibly a new album.

Also posting images from their studio session is producer Jaasu Mallory. The hitmaker, who blessed Don Toliver with his latest chart-topping hit "Body," shared a photo of himself with Quavo as he's looking at the computer console. In a separate clip, Offset is in the studio booth directing a bevy of women to recite his rhymes for a song.

The new photos come after Quavo hopped on his Instagram Story last week and teased a posthumous Takeoff album and a Migos album.

"Warriors Never fold. Jobs Not Finished. TAKEOFF ALBUM. UNC N PHEW 2. LAST ????? ALBUM. REAL MIGO BLOOD RUN IN MY VEINS!!! AINT NO NEW CHAPTER JUST THE NEXT ONE," he wrote in the post, which can be viewed below.

Offset co-signed Quavo's remarks and added, "On dat."

Takeoff was shot and killed on Nov. 1, 2022, following a dispute at a private afterparty in Houston. Patrick Clark, the man accused of shooting the Migos member, is scheduled to face trial on Nov. 5, 2026.

See Offset and Quavo Reunite in the Studio, Sparking New Migos Album Rumors

See Previous Photos of Quavo and Offset Working In the Studio

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