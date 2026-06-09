Offset Goes Off on Driver for Allegedly Putting His Hands on Women

Offset goes off on a driver for allegedly putting his hands on women.

On Monday (June 8), TMZ shared footage of the incident, which shows the former Migos rapper almost getting into an altercation in Monaco. In the clip, ’Set snaps on a man and threatens to beat him up while claiming the man was grabbing women by their necks.

"He touchin' women," Offset furiously yells. You puttin' your hands on women, you a b**ch...You don't touch no women like that."

"He's grabbing women by their neck," Offset continues. "He's grabbing the girls by their neck. I don't give a f**k."

At one point, a man wearing a towel appears to throw the driver to the ground. The video ends before things escalate further. According to TMZ, multiple witnesses said they saw the driver grabbing women and pulling their hair to try and get them out of his car.

XXL has reached out to Offset's team for comment.

Offset seems to be fully recovered after being shot outside of a South Florida casino back in April. Lil Tjay was arrested for disorderly conduct in connection with the shooting. A week after the shooting, he performed at Rolling Loud Orlando 2026. Last month, Offset reunited in the studio with Quavo, sparking rumors of a new Migos album.

Check out the footage of Offset coming to the defense of women who were allegedly being manhandled by a driver below.

Watch Offset Go Off on a Driver for Allegedly Assaulting Women

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