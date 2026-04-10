Offset Shares Heartfelt Message on His Plans to Be Better After Being Shot and Released From the Hospital

Following his release from the hospital, Offset shares a heartfelt message on his plans to be better after being shot at a casino in Florida.

On Friday (April 10), Offset hopped on his Instagram page and posted a heartfelt letter to his fans following his release from the hospital this afternoon after being shot on April 6 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. In the missive, which can be viewed below, the Atlanta rhymer said he's doing well and plans to be better.

"Thank you to everyone who's checked in on me and showed me love! I'm good....but I'm planning to be better!" he wrote.

"I'm focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music... realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses," he continued.

"Life's a gamble and I'm still playing to win," he concluded.

A spokesperson for Offset has issued statement to XXL following his release from Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Fla. The statement reads:

"Offset has been released from the hospital and he is up and walking. We’re incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses, and the entire hospital staff who took such great care of him."

According to a probable cause affidavit, the shooting happened after Lil Tjay, who was also at the casino, allegedly initiated a fight with Offset, which reportedly led to the Bronx rapper's associate shooting the Migos rhymer. Police alleged Tjay directed his group to "start a fight with another group of males," presumedly, Offset's crew. Police also claim Tjay recorded the fight on his phone. The fight continued until police arrived.

Subsequently, Lil Tjay was arrested for disorderly conduct and operating a vehicle without a driver's license after the casino shooting. The rapper's attorney, Dawn Florio, released a statement denying Tjay was involved in the shooting.

Read Offset's Message Following His Release From the Hospital

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