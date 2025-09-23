Cardi B Claims Offset Demands Her Property and to Pay His Taxes in Divorce

Cardi B insists Offset is holding up their divorce by demanding that he receive one of her properties and she pay millions of dollars for his taxes as part of the settlement.

On Monday (Sept. 22), Cardi went on X Spaces and vented to her fans about being pregnant by her new boyfriend, NFL player Stefon Diggs, amid her ongoing divorce from Offset.

"Yes, I'm having a baby by somebody else. So what?" she said. "The only way I can get out of my marriage is if I pay for somebody else's taxes—even though I pay for my own—and give them one of my properties. I'm gonna fight for that. This is not no love sh*t. And I'm not gonna stop living my life because on a contract, I'm practically still married. Because somebody want to hold me hostage if I don't give them millions of dollars to get out of it."

Cardi B filed for divorce last August following cheating allegations. Earlier this year, she moved on and began dating New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Back in May, it was reported that Offset was seeking spousal support.’Set is also asking for joint custody of his and Cardi's kids, but he wants their primary residence to be Cardi's home.

Last week, Cardi confirmed she is pregnant by Diggs with her fourth child.

