Police Say Lil Tjay’s Associate Allegedly Shot Offset, Tjay Instigated Fight – Report

Police are reportedly saying that Lil Tjay's associate shot Offset after Tjay allegedly instigated a fight outside a Florida casino last night.

According to a TMZ report, published on Tuesday (April 7), police are saying in a probable cause affidavit that Lil Tjay allegedly initiated a fight with Offset, which reportedly led to the Bronx rapper's associate shooting the Migos rhymer. Police stated the incident occurred on Monday (April 6) around 7:22 p.m., at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., where Lil Tjay is accused of "direct[ing] members of his party to start a fight with another group of males."

According to the documents, a review of security footage revealed that Lil Tjay allegedly exited his vehicle, identified Offset and directed his group toward him. Then the altercation kicked off. Police also claim Lil Tjay recorded the fight on his phone. The fight occurred until police arrived.

XXL has reached out to the Seminole Police Department for comment.

As previously reported, Lil Tjay, born Tione Merritt, was arrested for disorderly conduct and operating a vehicle without a driver's license on Monday (April 6) after the casino shooting. Offset was the person shot at the same location. He was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital and is listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tjay was released on bond on Tuesday. Outside of the jail, the 24-year-old artist claimed that Offset snitched on him to the police. Lil Tjay's attorney, Dawn Florio, released a statement about his arrest and denied the rapper was involved in the shooting.

"Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting," Florio's statement reads. "Any reporting to the contrary is false."

According to NBC 6 South Florida, two people were taken into custody following the incident, which is still under investigation. The second person detained has not been charged, and Seminole police are working to identify "one or more persons" who were involved in the shooting.

See NBC 6 South Florida Report: Rapper Lil Tjay Speaks Out After Arrest in Offset's Shooting