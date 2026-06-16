Man Gets Closer to Receiving $1.2 Million After Quavo Slapped Him in Las Vegas

A man is getting closer to receiving a $1.2 million judgment from Quavo after the rapper slapped him in Las Vegas.

According to documents obtained by XXL, Antonio Lamar Henry filed paperwork on May 22 in the Superior Court of Fulton County (Georgia) seeking enforcement of a monetary judgment against Quavo, born Quavious Marshall, in connection to an assault case in Las Vegas.

In September of 2024, a Las Vegas jury ordered Quavo to pay Henry $682,000 in compensatory and punitive damages stemming from a lawsuit in which Henry claimed that he was injured emotionally and physically after being slapped by the Migos rapper while working as a valet at the Encore Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in 2018. Quavo has denied any wrongdoing in the case. The Atlanta rapper's attorney accused Henry of looking at Huncho as a "hip-hop lotto ticket" and providing no evidence that he was injured by the slap.

According to Henry's latest court filings, the Nevada court finalized the judgment on March 21, 2025, adding that Quavo and his co-defendants, Romondo Arkell Brooks and Lance Lavar Limerick, share joint liability for the total payment. Therefore, he wants the Georgia court to recognize the Nevada ruling under the state's Uniform Enforcement of Foreign Judgments Act.

Henry is seeking $509,468.78 for compensatory damages and $150,000.00 in punitive damages, alongside $169,443.56 in pre-judgment interest. Additionally, he wants $274,164.50 in legal fees and $95,695.84 in various court-related expenses, for a total payout of $1,198,772.68.

XXL has reached out to Quavo's rep and Antonio Henry's attorney for comment.

Watch 8 News Now Report: Las Vegas Jury Orders Quavo to Pay Up in 'Slap' Trial

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