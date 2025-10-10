Quavo recently revealed some details about his upcoming solo album.

On Oct. 2, the former Migos member pulled up to a club in Paris, where he was swarmed by paparazzi. One of the photogs questioned Huncho about his new solo album and the Atlanta rapper provided the group with an exclusive scoop.

"It's on the way. We dropping it," Quavo said. "Me and Pharrell. We recorded the whole album in Paris. We recorded at the Louie V headquarters."

Quavo's most recent solo album, Rocket Power, dropped in 2023. The LP featured guest appearances from Future, Young Thug, BabyDrill and the late Takeoff. In August, Offset left the door open for the possibility of a reunion album with Quavo, though the two former bandmates have not had serious talks about the LP.

"It’s possible. No conversations about that, though, but it’s possible," Offset said during an interview with Ebro Darden. "First, we’re just checking in with each other and see each other’s worlds: 'You good?'"

"I’ve accepted the actions I’ve done to cause certain situations to happen—I had to," he added about the estrangement. "But at first I didn’t. I was trying to act tough and like I didn’t give a fuck at first. But the actions that I did in the time I was acting that way, I realized I was wrong. I realized I was wrong and had to get out of the way. I’m happy with everything and I want the best."

In addition to a solo new album, it appears Quavo will be hitting the road on tour next year. Young Thug recently revealed during an interview that he's going on tour in 2026 and taking Quavo with him.

See Quavo Giving Details on His New Solo Album