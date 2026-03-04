Quavo Owes IRS $2.9 million in Unpaid Taxes – Report

Quavo reportedly owes the Internal Revenue Service $2.9 million in unpaid taxes.

According to a TMZ report, published on Wednesday (March 4), Quavo was hit with a federal tax lien totaling a whopping $2.9 million. The media website reported that in January, the IRS filed a tax lien against Quav, born Quavious Marshall, for monies he allegedly owed for three separate years. The IRS claims Quavo owes $915,660 in back taxes for 2021, $887,486 for 2022 and $1,109,497.79 for 2023, all totaling up to $2,912,644.33.

XXL has reached out to Quavo's rep for comment.

Quavo's tax woes come after Offset reportedly paid a $1.5 million tax debt while divorcing his ex-wife Cardi B. The IRS filed paperwork on Dec. 26, 2025, accusing the former Migos member of owing $1,575,266.73 for the year 2022, according to Us Weekly.

However, Offset still owes the IRS $486,426.35 in back taxes for 2023 and another lien by the Georgia Department of Revenue for an alleged $292,000 bill for 2021. All together, 'Set is looking at $778,426 in back taxes that need to be paid.

Quavo and Offset aren't the only rap celebrities who had to deal with six-figure tax debts to Uncle Sam.

Back in April of 2023, Lil Pump owed the IRS $2 million in back taxes. Meanwhile, in September of 2025, former rap mogul Dame Dash reportedly found himself $25 million in debt, which included owing back taxes to the IRS ($8.7 million), the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance ($9.65 million), Los Angeles County ($5.79 million) and the New Jersey Division of Taxation ($3.5 million).

